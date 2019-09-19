  1. Economy
Oil should not be politicized and used as weapon: Zanganeh

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh warned about hte politicization of the oil market, saying the US is using oil as a weapon which is not the right approach.

Responding to a question on Thursday about the current state of the oil market in light of recent problems at Saudi Aramco oil facilities, Zanganeh said, "Some believe that some oil supplies have gone out of the world markets, but I don't think it's an important issue, and soon the balance will be restored in the market.”

"I have always said that the oil market should not be politicized, that the market should be non-political, that oil should not fundamentally be politicized and should not be used as a weapon," he said.

"The United States is now using oil as a weapon; oil is not a weapon. If this strategic commodity is used this way, then everyone would be allowed to use it in a similar manner which is not the right approach," he said.

Zanganeh said oil is a staple commodity needed for development and everyday life of the people and it should be allowed to flow freely in the markets.

Asked to send a message to fellow OPEC members as a representative of one of the member countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) under the current circumstances of global oil markets, he said, “Get along with each other."

