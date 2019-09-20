Zarif reminds US of Iran's diplomatic initiatives

"Coalition for Peaceful Resolution"?, Zarif asked, in reference to the US' call to form an anti-Iran coalition in the Persian Gulf under the pretext of 'safeguarding ships'.

He named Iran's diplomatic initiatives as:

1985 Security in Persian Gulf,

1997 Dialogue Among Civilizations,

1913 World Against Violence,

1913 Syria Peace Plan,

1914 Regional Dialogue Forum,

1915 Yemen Peace Plan,

1917 Astana Process and

1919 Regional Non-Aggression Pact

Zarif had previously warned that forming such coalitions is a self-defeating plan, adding that the responsibility of providing the Persian Gulf with security falls on littoral states, not foreign forces.

The United States has been trying to persuade its allies into an international coalition with the declared aim of providing “security” for merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of all oil consumed globally pass —and other strategic Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

MNA