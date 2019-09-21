Even Saudis don’t believe Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks: Zarif

“Since the Saudi regime has blamed Iran—baseless as that is—for the attacks on its oil facilities, curious that they retaliated against Hodaideh in Yemen today—breaking a UN ceasefire. It is clear that even the Saudis themselves don't believe the fiction of Iranian involvement,” Zarif tweeted early Saturday.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco last Saturday (September 14).

The unprecedented attack knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output, or five percent of global supply, prompting Saudi and US officials to claim without any evidence that it probably originated from Iraq or Iran.

Following the retaliatory attack, US Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the tone set by President Donald Trump and said that “it’s certainly looking like Iran was behind these attacks.”

Continuing the US’ blame game, Saudi Arabia also said on Friday the attacks on its oil infrastructure came from the "north" and were "unquestionably" sponsored by Iran, but the kingdom was still investigating where exactly they were launched from.

Tehran has categorically dismissed Washington’s claim of Iranian involvement in the Yemeni raids.

Yemen has also rejected claims that Iran and Iraq might have played a role in the attack.

MNA