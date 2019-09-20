Zarif says Pompeo "has it the other way around"

Pompeo has it the other way around, Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"It's not #Iran that wishes to fight to the last American; rather, it is his #B_Team hosts who seem to wish to fight Iran to the last American," he added.

"Iran has no desire for war, but we will, and always have, defend our people and our nation," Iranian FM wrote.

Zarif has departed for New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly meeting.

The Iranian diplomat is scheduled to hold talks with a number of his counterparts from the other participating countries on the sidelines of the UNGA session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also slated to travel to New York on Monday.

MNA/