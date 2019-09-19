Reaching new deal with US impossible: Mousavi

“We are seeing confusion in US foreign policy towards the Islamic Republic of Iran; [arriving at] a new agreement with them seems to be impossible under current circumstances,” Mousavi told Al-Alam on Thursday.

US administration unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action back in May 2018 and then, imposed severe sanctions on the country’s economy. Washington has implemented ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran in order to force the country to renegotiate the JCPOA and add some other paragraphs to it, including limitations on Iran’s missile program. Tehran has dismissed the possibility of such talks, noting that if US wants to negotiate, it must first come back to JCPOA which they have already violated and also remove illegal sanctions.

On Aramco attacks

Elsewhere in the interview, Mousavi touched upon US and Saudi officials’ baseless accusations against Iran. “Our regional influence is natural. We don’t act against our neighbors. They [Americans and Saudis] should provide their real - not fake - evidence of Iran’s involvement in attacks on Saudi oil facilities. With evidence, Yemenis have announced being responsible for the attack but they still blame Iran because they don’t believe that the Yemeni nation could achieve such capabilities with empty hands.”

“Iran is strong enough to accept responsibility of what it does; an example was downing an intruding modern American drone,” he highlighted.

Taking into account the country’s experiences in the past, Iran considers its missile power as a redline, Mousavi added.

