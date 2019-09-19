Pompeo trying to delay visas for Iran delegation by self-arrogated designation

“@SecPompeo tries to dodge US obligation to issue visas for UN delegates by resorting to self-arrogated designations,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

“A history lesson, perhaps, for my novice counterpart: Nelson Mandela was on US Terrorist Watch List until 2008; 15 years after receiving Nobel Peace Prize,” Zarif added.

Earlier in the day, Zarif reacted to Pompeo’s allegations against Iran in another tweet, saying, “‘Act of war’ or AGITATION for WAR? Remnants of B Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive President Trump into war.”

“For their own sake, they should pray that they won't get what they seek,” he noted, adding, “They're still paying for much smaller Yemen war they were too arrogant to end 4yrs ago."

Pompeo had described the attack on Saudi oil facilities as "an act of war". Although Yemeni forces have claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, US officials make baseless accusations against Tehran for being involved in the attack. Tehran has strongly rejected any involvement in a note to Washington, warning that in case of any aggression against the country, Iran will firmly respond.

Zarif sent a video of Pompeo where he admits to the CIA’s habit of cheating and lying. “Old habits clearly die hard,” said Zarif also tagging Pompeo.

“‘Lies and cheating’ - and groveling to foreign clients who harbor utter disregard for blood & treasure - have reached new high over last few days,” said the top Iranian diplomat, adding, “Path to redemption: Seizing opportunity to end disaster in Yemen - not widening it!”

MNA