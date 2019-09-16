Iran, Indonesia discuss health coop.

"The Health Business Forum of Indonesia – Iran may increase cooperation of the health industries, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, for the advancement of health development in both countries," said Iran's Vice President for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari when he met the Indonesian Minister of Health, Nila F. Moeloek in his Office in Tehran on Sunday.

Furthermore the Vice-President of Iran also conveyed the support of the Government of Iran for the implementation of cooperation in the field of health Nano-technology.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Minister of Health when she opened Forum said that the forum would be very helpful in supporting the success of health development in the two countries, through increasing Indonesia's capacity in developing the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industry towards independence and increasing competitiveness in the future. It is in line with the Presidential Instruction No. 6 of 2016 concerning the Acceleration of the Development of the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Industry. The Minister also said that the forum as part of the concrete implementation of the MoU on Health Cooperation between Indonesia and Iran signed on October 26, 2019 in Astana, Kazakhstan and its Plan of Action signed between the Director General of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices and the Director General of International Cooperation of the Iranian Ministry of Health in Geneva, Switzerland, May 21, 2019.

The Indonesian Minister of Health hopes that the forum can increase collaboration, business partnerships and mutual benefits in the field of Pharmaceutical Nano Technology Innovation and Medical Devices for both countries. She was also very impressed with Iran's development in the application of Nano Technology in the Field of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. According to her, Iran has succeeded in producing high-tech Medical Devices at a very low cost. Iran also succeeded in producing liposomal doxorubicin, a Nano-tech cancer drug and became the second country in the world that is capable of producing liposomal doxorubicin with Nano technology. Liposomal Doxorubicin is able to treat various types of cancer.

At present Indonesia is still developing Nano technology, Indonesian people are still unfamiliar with this technology even though nanotechnology is very beneficial for human life and contributes in advancing the nation. Through this technology, substances can be made to be very small and easily changed. At the end of the forum the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia and the Iran Nano-Technology Innovation Council (INIC) signed a Technical Arrangement regarding the development of Nano-technology and health bio-technology as well as a Letter of Intent between PT Bio Farma and Darou Darman Arang Pharmaceutical Iran regarding cooperation in vaccine production. The signing of the two documents was carried out on the occasion of the meeting of the Vice President of Iran Dr. Sattari with the Indonesian Minister of Health.

On this occasion, the Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, Octavino Alimudin appreciated the performance of the RI-Iran health cooperation which has continued to increase since the signing of the said MoU in 2018. Ambassador Octaviano was of the view that this forum not only created business opportunities, but also strengthened the bilateral partnership that could be considered strategically by the Government of Indonesia.

The Health Business Forum that was organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Health and the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education and the Iran Nano-Technology Innovation Council as well, has succeeded in facilitating business actors and other stakeholders to strengthen and develop further collaboration in the future. Businessmen from both countries appreciated the forum.

The forum was attended by Indonesian businessmen and hospitals from PT Bio Farma, PT Kalbe, Dexa Medica, PT Kimia Farma, PT Phapros, PT Marthys, PT Bartec and RSCM as well as 31 Iranian pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies including CinnaGen, CellTech Pharmed , Pooyandegan Rah Saadat, Sina Robotics and Medical Innovators, Biosun Pharmed, Exir Nano Sina, Nano Daro Pajouhan Pardis, Avicenna, Exactly Gene Par, Danesh Pharmaceutical Development Co., Baran Chemical and Pharmaceutical, Biosun Pharmed Co., Parto Negar Persia (PNP ), and Parseh Intelligent Surgical System Co. (Parsiss).

The Health Business Forum of Indonesia-Iran is the second time after the first Forum was held recently in Jakarta on September 3, 2019 on the occasion of the visit of the Iranian Industry Delegation to Indonesia.

MNA/PR