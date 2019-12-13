Indonesian envoy calls for increased economic ties with Iran

Making the remarks on Thursday in a ceremony held in Kerman to appreciate the efforts of the provincial exporters, the envoy said that Jakarta is after increasing trade ties with Iran.

He said that more effort is needed from both sides to prepare the ground for increasing exports in order to expand mutual cooperation.

He also said that his visit to Kerman was a good opportunity for getting acquainted with the regional businesspersons.

Alimudin said that in a bid to encourage trade ties, the process of issuing visas for Iranian businesspersons have been facilitated.

Although agricultural products such as dates are now being exported to Indonesia from Iran, the total amount of exports is less than expectations, he said.

