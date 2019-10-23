Iranian co. exports antibacterial nano paints to Qatar

An Iranian company has exported graphene oxide nanomaterials to Qatar and has made decisions to use its antibacterial paints in public places, hotels and hospitals in Qatar.

According to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), the graphene-based antibacterial paints are low-cost, single-layer and multi-layer with high-performance.

Mr. Amrollahi, the CEO of the company said, "Exporting graphene oxide powder to Qatar was a good opportunity for us to introduce our products to companies in that country."

"We have now taken measures to sell the antibacterial nano paints to Qatar," he said.

"As people from all over the world go to Qatar during the World Cup competitions, public health is one of the greatest concerns of that country, which is why it seeks to use new technologies to ensure tourists' health during the competitions," he added.

MNA/INIC