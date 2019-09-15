  1. Politics
15 September 2019 - 21:38

Iran ready to export pharmaceutical manufacturing technology to Indonesia: VP Sattari

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari has said that Iran is fully prepared to take the lead in exporting medical products and equipment pharmaceutical manufacturing technology to Indonesia.

Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Indonesian Minister of Health, Nila Moeloek in Tehran on Sunday.

Indonesian Minister of Health, Nila Moeloek, for her part, referred to Iran's good progress in various fields of science, saying "our visit to Iran is to follow up on the progress of agreements signed between the two countries in recent years.”

She said that Indonesia welcomes Iran's advanced nanotechnology technologies in the field of health.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on the transfer of 5 human vaccines production technology from Indonesia to Iran was signed between the Indonesian and Iranian companies, as well as another Memorandum of Understanding to export and transfer of nanotechnology products and their technology from Iran to Indonesia between the Indonesian Ministry of Health and the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

