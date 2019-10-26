Iranian co. develops heart attack diagnosis device

An Iranian company has succeeded in developing a sensor for early detection of heart attacks, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

This sensor, which is a lab-on-a-chip device, uses graphene to detect heart attack’s bio-indicators.

Some heart cells face structural degradation at the time of a heart attack and this produces special compounds that, if detected, can help early diagnosis of the heart attack.

Using graphene sheets, researchers at the company built a lab-on-a-chip that could detect a heart attack through a small amount of the patient's blood in less than twenty minutes.

"This device would be portable, accurate, and easy to use", said Yousefi Nasab, CEO of the company.

He added, "We have been trying to obtain CE for this technology since last year and expect to receive it in the next year. After clinical trials, the mass production of the device will begin," which he said is expected to happen by next year.

MNA/INIC