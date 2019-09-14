  1. Politics
Indonesian health min. visits Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – The Indonesian Minister of Health, Nila Moeloek and her entourage arrived Tehran on Saturday and were welcomed by Mohsen Asadi Lari, Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Studies of Iran and Ambassador Octavino Alimudin.

During her 3-day working visit to Iran, the Indonesian Minister of Health is scheduled to meet a number of Iranian High officials including Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs and Sourena Sattari, Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology and she will visit a number of Iran's healthcare industries.

The Indonesian Minister of Health's working visit to Iran is as one of the commitments to implement the MoU on Health Cooperation of Indonesia-Iran, which was signed by the two Health Ministers on October 25, 2018 on the sidelines of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care Meeting in Astana, Kazkhastan.

