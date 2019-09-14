Indonesian health min. visits Iran

During her 3-day working visit to Iran, the Indonesian Minister of Health is scheduled to meet a number of Iranian High officials including Masoumeh Ebtekar, Iranian Vice President for Women and Family Affairs and Sourena Sattari, Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology and she will visit a number of Iran's healthcare industries.

The Indonesian Minister of Health's working visit to Iran is as one of the commitments to implement the MoU on Health Cooperation of Indonesia-Iran, which was signed by the two Health Ministers on October 25, 2018 on the sidelines of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care Meeting in Astana, Kazkhastan.

MNA