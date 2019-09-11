Changes in Trump administration have no impact on Iran's perception of US policies

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Read Admiral Ali Shamkhani noted that the historic and deep-rooted animosity of the US government towards the Iranian nation is beyond the roles played by some officials, adding that the stepping in and stepping out of the US politicians in the White House have no impact on Iran's perception of the origins and the nature of the US's anti-Iran actions and policies.

The top Iranian security official went on to note that both Obama and Trump administrations resorted to the same sanctioning policy against the Iranian nation.

With respect to the ouster of the US National Security Adviser John Bolton by Donald Trump last night, he noted that Bolton used to be paid and used to be an agent for the terrorist Mujahideen Khalq Organization (MKO) in the White House, adding that firing him from the White House should be seen as the political and moral bankruptcy of the US administration in confronting the Iranian nation.

Admiral Shamkhani went on to refer to Bolton’s wish for regime change in Iran two years ago, saying that the promises he made to the MKO gathering was based on his stupidity and dogmatism.

His humiliating ouster from the While House led him to the dustbin of history, accosting to the top Iranian security official, adding that the treacherous MKO project also ended in a terrible failure with his ouster.

He further reminded the unprecedented expansion of the Islamic Republic of Iran's regional power and the recent downing of the advanced American UAVs in the Persian Gulf occurred during Bolton’s term in office which clearly showed that Iran's strategic policies are not affected by the hostile approaches of people like Bolton.

Admiral Shamkhani also noted that the changes in the US ruling body have no impact on Iran’s perception of the US malicious goals, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran assesses the performances of Americans based on their adherence to international obligations and lifting of cruel and illegitimate sanctions against the Iranian people.

He added that the use of ‘an iron hand in a velvet glove’ policy has lost its function for many years, concluding that today's situation in Iran, which is the result of a continued "active resistance strategy”, shows that America’s will can no longer overlook the interests of the Iranian nation.

