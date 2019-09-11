Israel talks on adhering to NPT like mafia talking about respecting law: UN envoy

“Only after when it became clear that the balance between the rights and obligations in the deal has been completely lost against Iran’s interests, and Iran was remained as the only responsible player and the others were not able to deliver their parts, Iran introduced some measures to cease its commitments partially in the exercise of paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, with a view to restoring the lost balance between the commitments and demanding the other parties to implement their relevant obligations,” Iran's ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi said at the Agency’s meeting of the Board of Governors chaired by Acting Director General Cornel Feruta.

He went on to add, “Iran has repeatedly stated that such ceasing of commitments would be reversed commensurate with the implementation of the commitments by the remaining participants under the JCPOA and those made by the Joint Commission.”

“The history of the Islamic Republic of Iran has demonstrated that the policy of maximum pressure is doomed to fail, and issues are only resolved through respect and compliance with the internationally agreed obligations and regulations,” Gharibabadi added.

“Iran is timely and proactively cooperating with the Agency, not only on the JCPOA, but also on the comprehensive safeguards agreements (CSAs) and Additional Protocol,” he stressed.

Elsewhere, the envoy noted the Israeli regime’s stance on Iran’s nuclear program, saying “With the abysmal record of Israeli regime in noncompliance with all international norms and standards in the area of non-proliferation and disarmament, its representative is in no position to preach others on something they do not respect themselves.”

“Israel, talking about adhering to non-proliferation is like mafia talking about adhering to the laws against organized crimes,” he added.

“Since two days before this Session of the Board, we are witnessing a US-Israeli plot with the support of their affiliated media,” the envoy noted.

“Former NSA, J. Bolton’s remark wishing to set an agenda for the visit of the Acting DG on the night that he was on his way to Tehran, along with the media campaign done by two news agencies, as well as the show played by the Israeli regime PM, all-in-all indicate that a joint project is underway, which each player is pursuing its own specific objective.”

Gharibabadi went on to add, “These show-off measures are aimed at increasing pressure on the Agency, hitting the last straw on the JCPOA which is a symbol of multilateralism, as well as providing the media and the public opinion with fabricated and diversionary data and information.”

“For Iran, such show-offs have no value, and according to the decision taken by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, steps designed to cease the obligations under the JCPOA in a 60-day intervals will be pursued vigorously, and will not be influenced by such artificial media mainstreaming,” he added.

“Hence, I would like to stress that any attempt to divert the constructive and proactive cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and exert undue pressure on the Agency in this regard, will receive appropriate actions by Iran,” the envoy concluded.

MNA/PR