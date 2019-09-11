Bolton enemy of diplomacy

Vaezi wrote in a note on his Instagram on Wednesday that Bolton was an enemy of diplomacy and a proponent of war and unilateralism, while the international community showed Washington that it abhorred war and was interested in diplomacy.

Referring to Bolton's isolation in the international community, he said that now Bolton who used to threaten international community with war and promised collapse of Iran in a matter of months is in isolation and overseeing his failed policies.

Vaezi mentioned that Bolton, along with the Zionist regime, was one of the fiercest enemies of Iran and tried hard to overthrow the Iranian establishment, adding that he was much like his predecessors and was not successful in his policies towards Iran.

Bolton's dismissal was welcomed by other countries in the world in addition to the US, and even the reduction of prices happened in the oil market due the elimination of war’s danger by his ousting, he added.

Bolton's expulsion showed that the era of aggressive, radical, maximum pressure and interventionist policies has come to end, he noted.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues.

Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

