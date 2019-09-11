Thirst for war should go with warmonger-in-chief, says Zarif in reaction to Bolton's ouster

"As the world—minus 3 or 2 panicked cohorts—was breathing a sigh of relief over ouster of B-Team's henchman in the White House, Pompeo & Mnuchin declared further escalation of Economic Terrorism against Iran. Thirst for war—maximum pressure—should go with the warmonger-in-chief," wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Wednesday.

His tweet followed US President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he has fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, saying he has “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”

Trump had sometimes joked about Bolton's image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that "John has never seen a war he doesn't like," according to Press TV. Bolton was also heavily involved in pushing forward with an aggressive policy against Iran.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a new executive order that, among other provisions, aimed at expanding sanctions, including one on Iran's IRGC.

MNA/4716019