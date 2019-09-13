Trump expects to meet with Rouhani on UNGA meeting: report

Trump has repeatedly indicated he is ready to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, who is expected to attend the UN General Assembly in New York this month, ‘Street Times’ reported.

However, Iran has not given a positive response, citing the US' unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the 'economic terrorism' against the Iranian nation as reasons why any talks with the US is pointless.

On Wednesday, Rouhani blasted the Trump administration for its hostile and aggressive policy against Iran, saying “the Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don’t work in their favor. Both... must be abandoned.”

MA/PR