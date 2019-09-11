Iran will not be deceived by US's sacrificing Bolton: Rezaei

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Rezaei pointed to his meeting with Song Tao, the head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in late June in Tehran.

“America is a real tiger in tactics but a paper tiger in strategies,” he quoted Tao as saying in the meeting.

“We will cage this tiger and tightly close its door, I told him,” Rezaei added.

“We will not be deceived by sacrificing Bolton.”

On Tuesday, Trump abruptly fired Bolton amid policy disagreements with his aide, who was believed to be the driving force behind the US president’s highly belligerent Iran policy.

MAH/ 4715690