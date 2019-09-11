  1. Politics
11 September 2019 - 16:27

Amir-Abdollahian:

Bolton’s ouster outcome of internal differences in US

Bolton’s ouster outcome of internal differences in US

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has reacted to ouster of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, saying that his firing is the outcome of internal differences between the White House and Trump.

“Undoubtedly, the hawkish Bolton’s firing is the outcome of internal differences between the White House and Trump,” wrote Amir-Abdollahian on his Wednesday tweet, adding, “ What is important is the change in the US behavior, not replacement of a person and parties in America.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues.

Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

ZZ/4716036

News Code 149932

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News