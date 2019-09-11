Bolton’s ouster outcome of internal differences in US

“Undoubtedly, the hawkish Bolton’s firing is the outcome of internal differences between the White House and Trump,” wrote Amir-Abdollahian on his Wednesday tweet, adding, “ What is important is the change in the US behavior, not replacement of a person and parties in America.”

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had fired his national security advisor, citing strong disagreements over several foreign policy issues.

Bolton, a US foreign policy hawk with close personal and official ties with the terrorist organization Mujahedin-e-Khalq (MEK/MKO), based in Albania, had long favored a regime change in Iran.

