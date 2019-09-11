  1. Politics
Zarif blames B-team for 9/11 attacks by supporting terrorists

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has tweeted on the anniversary of 9/11 attacks to recall the role that hawkish politicians (B-team) have played in supporting terrorism.

The top Iranian diplomat has written on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks in New York that the hawkish "B_Team which a provided most 9/11 terrorists... pushed the US into the Afghan/Iraq quagmires."

Zarif went on to refer to the unjust and cruel US sanctions on the Iranian people as work of the same B-team, saying that the same hawkish politicians are "now plotting war through Economic Terrorism on Iranians who held a candlelight vigil as WTC was on fire."

"No wonder 9/11 still haunts @SecPompeo," the Iranian foreign minister concluded.

The “B-team” is a term popularized by Zarif and the team include s the former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

