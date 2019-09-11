Zarif blames B-team for 9/11 attacks by supporting terrorists

The top Iranian diplomat has written on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks in New York that the hawkish "B_Team which a provided most 9/11 terrorists... pushed the US into the Afghan/Iraq quagmires."

Zarif went on to refer to the unjust and cruel US sanctions on the Iranian people as work of the same B-team, saying that the same hawkish politicians are "now plotting war through Economic Terrorism on Iranians who held a candlelight vigil as WTC was on fire."

"No wonder 9/11 still haunts @SecPompeo," the Iranian foreign minister concluded.

The “B-team” is a term popularized by Zarif and the team include s the former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

KI