Police seize 300kg of opium in central Iran

Police Chief of Kerman Province Lieutenant General Abdolreza Nazeri said Saturday the large haul of the illicit drug was found in a Peugeot sedan on the main route coming from the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

A trafficker was detained during the operation, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

