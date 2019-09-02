Above 12 tons of drugs seized in Bushehr

Arastoo Torkaman Manesh said on Monday that 12,130 kg of narcotics have been seized in the first five months of the current year in Bushehr Province, adding that the level of drug discoveries have increased 58% compared to the corresponding period last year.

About 11 tons of these drugs have been seized in the province's maritime bases by anti- narcotics forces, he added.

Acoording to Torkaman Manesh, 22 drug trafficking bands have been dismantled and 1272 smugglers have been arrested during the operations in the same period.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades. The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

