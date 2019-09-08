Police confiscate 203kg drugs in Yazd

The commander of Yazd province’s anti-narcotics police Colonol Ali Afkhami said on Sunday that the police forces identified and seized 203 kg of illicit drugs in three operations in Yazd which was destined to Tehran.

123kg opium and 80kg of hashish were confiscated and three smugglers were arrested and has been handed over to the judicial officials, he added.

Over 10 tons of illegal drugs have been confiscated by the law-enforcement forces in Yazd province since the start of the year 1398 (March 21, 2019).

Yazd roads have an important role in connecting the southern and eastern provinces of Iran with the center of the country and it is being exploited to transport narcotics and drugs due to its location.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

