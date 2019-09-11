Above 7 tons of illicit drugs confiscated in two weeks in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said on Wednesday that the anti-narcotics police of the province confiscated 7.197 kilograms of drugs since August 23 to September 6, 2019.

Some 5.888 kilograms of opium, 761 kilograms of hashish, 491 kilograms of morphine, 5 kilograms of heroin and other narcotics were seized, he added.

The commander mentioned that 22 cars, two motorcycles, some weapons and ammunition and drug weighing and consumption tools were seized in the same period.

According to the police chief, 22 smugglers, 59 drug retailers were seized and a drug-smuggling gang dismantled.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the World Drug Report 2019” of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2017, Iran had seized the largest quantity of opiates, accounting for 39% of the global total.

