Cuba reiterates solidarity with Iran in face of US hostilities

According to the Cuban News Agency, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed to the meeting with Iranian envoy in a tweet where he described Iran as a friend country.

He pointed out that in the meeting both parties ratified the will to continue strengthening bilateral ties, which are 40 years since diplomatic relations were re-established.

The authorities of Cuba and Iran have repeatedly denounced that the US administration resorts to unilateral sanctions and threats to destabilize those countries.

MNA/PR