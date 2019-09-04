  1. Politics
Cuba reiterates solidarity with Iran in face of US hostilities

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez received Iran's ambassador in Havana, Rashid Bayat Mokhtari, and ratified the solidarity of the island with Iran in the face of increasing Washington's increasing hostilities against Tehran.

According to the Cuban News Agency, the head of Cuban diplomacy pointed to the meeting with Iranian envoy in a tweet where he described Iran as a friend country.

He pointed out that in the meeting both parties ratified the will to continue strengthening bilateral ties, which are 40 years since diplomatic relations were re-established.

The authorities of Cuba and Iran have repeatedly denounced that the US administration resorts to unilateral sanctions and threats to destabilize those countries.

