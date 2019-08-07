  1. Politics
7 August 2019 - 19:49

Cuban Embassy in Tehran:

US sanctions, an opportunity to expand Iran-Cuba relations

US sanctions, an opportunity to expand Iran-Cuba relations

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Cuban Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran released a statement on Wednesday on the occasion of 40th anniversary of re-establishing diplomatic ties between Iran and Cuba and emphasized that US sanctions will be turned into an opportunity for expanding and broadening evermore trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries of Iran and Cuba reestablished their diplomatic ties on August 8, 1979, and Cuba was among the first countries that recognized the Islamic Revolution.

During these forty years, the two countries backed each other overwhelmingly and expanded their amicable ties in various fields such as biotechnology and health, notes the statement.

Cuba attaches great importance to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and recognizes Iran’s inalienable right for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, it adds.

The statement notes that the Cuban government strongly condemns the imposition of US unilateral sanctions on Iran which contravenes international rules and regulations.

MA/IRN83428434

News Code 148618

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News