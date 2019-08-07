US sanctions, an opportunity to expand Iran-Cuba relations

The two countries of Iran and Cuba reestablished their diplomatic ties on August 8, 1979, and Cuba was among the first countries that recognized the Islamic Revolution.

During these forty years, the two countries backed each other overwhelmingly and expanded their amicable ties in various fields such as biotechnology and health, notes the statement.

Cuba attaches great importance to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and recognizes Iran’s inalienable right for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, it adds.

The statement notes that the Cuban government strongly condemns the imposition of US unilateral sanctions on Iran which contravenes international rules and regulations.

