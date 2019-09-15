Iran follows developments in Latin America with sensitivity: Amir-Abdollahian

At the beginning of the meeting, which was held in Tehran on Sunday, Amir Abdollahian emphasized strengthening and expanding cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Cuba in various fields.

The Iranian official further hailed 40-year old relations between the two countries, "there has been good cooperation between the two countries over the past four decades."

Amir-Abdollahian criticized the White House's counterproductive policy toward Latin America, especially Cuba and Venezuela, adding "we are following the developments in the Latin American region, including the US government's hostile actions against Cuba and Venezuela with sensitivity."

"Latin America and the leading countries in the region, including Cuba, are at the center of Iran's foreign policy," he added.

Director General for Middle East and North America affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Héctor Igarza Cabrera, for his part, referred to the long-standing and good relations between the two countries, saying "Havana welcomes the development of political, economic and cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Iranian, Cuban parliaments can play an important role in accelerating economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Havana, according to Cabrera.

At the end, he thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for Cuba against the US imperialist policies.

