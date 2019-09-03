Iran attends MAKS Air Show 2019

Iranian pavilion consist of five knowledge-based companies was held in 2019 MAKS Air Show in Zhukovsky, Russia. Iranian knowledge-based companies showcased their latest achievements in the field of aerospace. They participated at the MAKS with the aim of exporting Iranian products and creating and strengthening Iranian brands.

The International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) is on the top of the list of the world’s largest aviation forums. The main goal of MAKS is to demonstrate Russian high technologies and the openness of the Russian domestic market for joint projects with foreign partners.

MAKS is an air show that hundreds of thousands of spectators come to see. Russian aerobatic teams, as well as foreign ones regularly perform at the MAKS.

MAKS has a Unique Airshow Programme — sometimes called the most impressive in the world. The technical capabilities of the airfield allow pilots to push the limits of their aircraft, which makes demonstration flights particularly exciting. Such a grand display of aircraft technology is not possible at other airshows

MAKS was held in Zhukovsky International Airport, Zhukovskiy, Russia. The event showcased the latest aerospace and aerial achievements from more than 820 companies from 33 countries, including Iran.

