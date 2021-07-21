Iranian products showcased at Russia's MAKS 2021

As reported, the Ministry of Defense of Iran and 35 knowledge-based companies of the Islamic Republic are taking part in this event to display their latest scientific and technological achievements.

In the pavilion of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, advanced Iranian aerospace equipment including various types of UAVs, helicopters, and aircraft engines are exhibited.

Head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) Second Brigadier General Afshin Khajeh Fard, who is leading the Iranian delegation to Russia, informed that this is the third year that Iran has its own pavilion at MAKS.

"This exhibition represents a part of Iran's latest activities in the aviation industry," he said.

The event features advanced models of Russian aircraft, equipment, and components.

The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS is one of the world's largest aviation forums. This year’s event is attended by about 290 foreign companies from more than 50 countries in person or remotely. The aviation salon is taking place in Zhukovsky outside Moscow from July 20 to 25.

Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the 15th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 on Tuesday.

