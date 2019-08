TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iran's newest cruise missile 'Mobin' was showcased at 2019 MAKS Air Show in Zhukovsky, Russia. The homegrown cruise missile has a 450km range, 670kg weight, and can fly up to 45k feet high. 'Mobin' is equipped with radar-evading stealth properties and various warheads weighing up to 120kg can be installed on its nose.