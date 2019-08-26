Iran seeks to export aerospace equipment: IAIO head

Speaking to the Iranian media in Moscow, Russia on Monday, Brigadier General Abdoklarim Banitarafi, head of Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO), said “the products we have brought to Russia are all for export because we seek to demonstrate our export potentials and talk with friendly countries to sell our products.”

The IAIO head said that Iran has many products for export in various fields, but at the Russian air show it will only showcase the products currently available for export.

He added that Iran is in talks with friendly countries of Russia and China etc., especially Muslim countries in a bid to find markets for its aerospace products.

He added that in Iran’s pavilion in the MAKS air show this year, there are different versions of Iranian-made UAVs, including long and short-range models, and an instance of training jet, as well as some instances of plane engines.

Maks International Aviation and Space will be held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky near the Russian capital of Moscow.

As many as 340 companies including from Iran will be taking part in the event to showcase their latest aerospace and aerial achievements.

