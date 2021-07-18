30 Iranian companies to participate in Russian MAKS 2021

30 knowledge-based companies from the Islamic Republic of Iran will showcase their scientific and technological achievements at the MAKS Air Show 2021, which will be held between Tue, Jul 20, 2021 – Sun, Jul 25, 2021.

Iran has constantly taken part in the Russian air show.

During the Iranian delegation's stay in Moscow, in addition to participation in the air show, it is also scheduled that Iran Innovation and Technology House will open in Moscow.

The signing of a cooperation agreement with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, as well as the meeting (B2B) of Iranian knowledge-based companies with their Russian counterparts, are the other announced plans on the agenda of the Iranian delegation during their stay in Moscow.

The business meeting of Iranian knowledge-based companies with Russian counterparts will be held on Monday evening.

KI/IRN84405670