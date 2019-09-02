  1. Politics
2 September 2019 - 23:22

Iran, France diplomats hold 10-hour long talks in Paris

Iran, France diplomats hold 10-hour long talks in Paris

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – Iranian and French negotiators at expert level held 10-hour long intensive talks in Paris on Monday.

An Iranian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi and comprised of the deputy Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and a representative from Oil Ministry as well as Iran’s envoy to France held intensive negotiations with French diplomats in Paris on Monday afternoon to discuss and advance the ongoing initiative between presidents of Iran and France.

The talks, which lasted more than ten hours, discussed in detail the possible scenarios for advancing the initiative put forward by the presidents of Iran and France.

The way to meet Iran’s demands and secure its interests incorporated in the JCPOA were the focus of today's talks, according to the website of Iranian state TV IRIB.

The two sides greed to continue their intensive work on these scenarios. They also agreed to increase their consultations with other relevant parties and to continue regular dialogues with each other at various levels.

The talks were held behind closed doors without the presence of reporters.

KI/4709606

News Code 149631
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News