Iran deputy FM in Slovenia for diplomatic talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi is scheduled to hold separate talks with his Slovenian counterpart as well as other senior political and economic figures of the European country.

While in Ljubljana, the Iranian diplomat will also deliver a speech in an international forum. He is expected to hold talks with the participating officials of other countries on the sidelines of the event.

Araghchi visited Paris on Monday and held long intensive talks in detail about the possible scenarios for advancing the initiative put forward by the presidents of Iran and France for salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.

The two sides agreed to continue their intensive work on these scenarios. They also agreed to increase their consultations with other relevant parties and to continue regular dialogues with each other at various levels.

The talks were held behind closed doors without the presence of reporters.

The Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and a representative from Oil Ministry are accompanying Araghchi in this trip.

