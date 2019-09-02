Iran, France’s viewpoints drawing closer: Rabiei

“Currently, one of our most serious talks in the framework of JCPOA is the one with France and its President,” Rabiei said Monday in his weekly presser, adding, “Fortunately, our viewpoints are drawing closer in many areas.”

French President Macron is leading a European effort to salvage the JCPOA after the United States unilaterally pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Tehran. Macron has held extensive phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and there has been exchanges of diplomats between the two countries in recent weeks. Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi is now in Paris heading a politico-economic delegation to further discuss the situation around JCPOA.

“The visit of Mr. Araghchi and his accompanying delegation from Oil Ministry and Central Bank to Paris is aimed at discussing ways that Europeans would implement their commitments under JCPOA. As mentioned before, Iran’s oil should be bought and its revenue should be delivered to Iran,” Rabiei added.

Iran announced in May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to the JCPOA according to the paragraphs 26 and 36 of the deal, asking European countries to stop their mere verbal support and implement practical measures that would shield Iran’s economy from damages of US sanctions. Tehran has so far taken two steps in reducing commitments and the probable third one may come on Saturday. Iran says that all its measures are reversible as soon as its legal demands are met.

“If Iran is satisfied with European measures, we will not take the third step, rather, we will reconsider some issues. But Tehran will make the next step if it doesn’t feel satisfaction [with EU measures],” Rabiei highlighted.

