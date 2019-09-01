Deputy FM Araghchi to depart for France on Monday

An economic delegation will also accompany Araghchi in the coming visit.

“What we have proposed to Europeans is to either buy our oil for their companies through obtaining US’s permission or if they cannot do this, provide the Islamic Republic with credit lines in proportion to the same amount of our oil sales. Our return to full JCPOA implementation is impossible without these measures,” Araghchi said on Thursday in the interview with a state radio program.

The visit comes as the two counties’ presidents have held extensive phone conversations in the past weeks to find a solution for saving the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The last conversation came on Saturday night which lasted for two hours according to Chief of Staff of Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi. “Generally speaking, the conversation focused on banking, economic and political issues. It was a general package of topics and both sides are looking forward to its conclusion and final result,” he said but refused to into detail about the content of the talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif went to France two times last week upon his French counterpart’s invitation to discuss the situation around JCPOA and regional tensions.

MAH/ISN 98061004806