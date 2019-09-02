Iranian petchem firms interested in using domestic catalysts

Ali Pajouhan said on Sunday that valuable steps have been taken for domestic production of catalysts used in petrochemical processes in Iran, adding that commercialization of the savvy for production of three catalysts have been carried out by PRTC and another one is also underway.

He said 13 petrochemical companies had purchased the catalysts and would use them in their operations.

As an example, the official said that consuming Ziegler–Natta catalyst used for the production of linear light polyethylene would save companies some $30 million annually.

Moreover, commercialization of the catalyst for the production of high-density polyethylene pipes would save petrochemical companies $15 million annually.

PRTC cooperates with a wide range of petrochemical companies in Iran as licensor and research consultant, Pajouhan said.

Petrochemical is Iran's most important industry after oil and gas. The National Petrochemical Company hopes to lift output capacity to 120 million tons per annum by 2022.

In the March 2018-19 fiscal, Iranian companies exported $14.1 billion worth of petrochemicals. Official data has it that petrochemicals account for 32% of Iran’s non-oil exports.

The petrochemical industry has played a key role in domestic economic growth as it creates value-added and reduces the sale of oil and gas on which the economy has been dependent for decades.

With abundant hydrocarbon reserves and new private sector investments, Iran is working hard to maintain its global status in the key sector and broaden its scope.

MNA/SHANA