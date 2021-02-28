Iranian knowledge-based firms to localize CCR catalyst

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Taghi Sanei underlined the signing of a contract to develop one of the most widely used catalysts in the aromatic industry with Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Catalyst manufacturing of CCR units has been entrusted to domestic companies, he added.

The catalyst is used in reforming units and its manufacturing and supply is monopolized by French companies, including Exxon, he stated, adding "By manufacturing this catalyst, risk reduction and production stability will be ensured in Noori Petrochemical Plant."

The CEO of Noori Petrochemical Company noted that currently, 6 catalysts out of the eight ones used in Noori Petrochemical Plant have been Iranianized.

Sanei further said that a committee has been formed in the company for identifying strategic items for local supply, saying that so far building over 3,500 items has been localized in the facility.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that the plant’s output was expected to reach 4.8 million tons by March 20 which would be regarded as a historic record in the production of aromatic items in the country.

