Iran petchem plants equipped with waste management systems

According to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), as quoted by SHANA, Davoud Emadi, the director of the HSE department at NPC, said that the move was aimed at minimizing environmental challenges of petrochemical operations in the country.

Stressing the importance of environmental measures to his department, Emadi said, “Fortunately, petrochemical complexes and plants have made significant strides in recent years in this regard.”

He said the sector’s move towards green and low-carbon operations was a strategy in all sectors of the industry, adding that greenhouse gas emission reduction projects are being implemented in petrochemical companies as Kermanshah, Razi, Maroon and Shiraz petrochemical plants have made great achievements in this field.

The official further said that Bandar Emam Petrochemical Plant had carried out a landfill project with 30,000 tons of capacity which is regarded as the first standard petrochemical landfill in the industry in Iran.

MNA/SHANA