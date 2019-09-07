Production capacity of petchem industry to increase up to 100mn tons by 2021

Managing Director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Behzad Mohammadi made the remarks on Saturday in his visit to ARTA ENERGY petrochemical project in Ardebil province and added, “with the inauguration of 27 petrochemical projects in the nationwide, production capacity of petrochemical industry will hit up to 100 million tons by the end of 2021.”

He put the current production capacity of petrochemical industry in the country at 66 million tons.

He went on to say that value of petrochemical products (in rials and currency) will hit from current $17 billion to $24 billion in 2021, adding, “with the operation of other petrochemical projects by the end of 2025, value of petrochemical products will hit $37 billion.”

The Deputy Minister of Oil for Petrochemical Affairs Mohammadi put the daily production capacity of methanol in Arta Energy Petrochemical Company at 400 tons, adding, “construction operation of this petrochemical project is underway with 65 physical progress, so that this giant petrochemical project will be inaugurated in the next year (to start March 21, 2020).”

MA/IRN83467663