Iran’s foreign trade volume exchanges hit $35bn in five months

The volume of exports of non-oil goods (excluding crude oil, fuel oil and kerosene and also without considering exports out of luggage trade) in the same period exceeded 60,737,000 tons, valued at $17.8 billion.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Afghanistan were Iran’s five major export destinations, which accounted for over $13.377 billion in total.

Iran imported 14,126,000 tons of goods, valued at $17.739 billion in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21), IRICA added.

Accordingly, China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, India and Germany exported over $12.280 billion worth of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same period.

