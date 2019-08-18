Iran’s rep. runner-up at 2019 AFC Futsal Club C’ship

The Iranian team suffered a 2-0 defeat to the most decorated team of the event, Japan’s Nagoya Oceans, which collected its fourth title on Saturday.

Mes Sungun Varseqan head coach Esmaeil Taghipour said after the game that “From the start of the competition we played well. We lost to Nagoya Oceans but I’m proud of players for their efforts.”

The Iranian team took home the fairplay award while Tomoki Yoshikawa (Nagoya Oceans) named as the Most Valuable Player and Kazuya Shimizu (Thai Son Nam) as top scorer with 10 goals.

Vietnam’s Thai Son Nam defeated Uzbekistan’s AGMK FC 6-4 in the third place playoff to receive the bronze medal of the event.

The Iranian team overpowered Kuwait’s Kazma Sc 8-2 in its first match at the Group D of the event. It then gained a 5-0 victory over UAE’s Al-Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Nagoya Oceans. Mes Sungun finished the group runner-up with six points. Taghipour’s men then defeated Lebanon’s Bank of Beirut 3-2 in the quarterfinals before defeating the Uzbek representative 7-3 in the semifinal.

