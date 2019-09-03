Iran’s liquefied gas export to Afghanistan up by fourfold in five months

Some 98,417 tons of liquefied gas was exported to Afghanistan in the same period, showing a fourfold hike as compared to the same period of last year.

He put the liquefied gas exported to neighboring Afghanistan in the first five months of last year (March 21 to August 21, 2018) at 44,929 tons.

Currently, 10 tankers special of carrying liquefied gas are loaded daily in Dogharoun Border Terminal for exporting to Afghanistan.

About 80 percent of export gas is of raffinate and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) type, he said, adding, “100 percent of Iran’s export gas to Afghanistan is carried via Dogharoung Border Crossing to Herat in Afghanistan.”

Accordingly, 3,600 fuel tankers were loaded in Dogharoun Border towards Afghanistan last year (ended March 20, 2019), he stated.

He put the total liquefied gas volume exported to Afghanistan from Khorasan Razavi province in a recent year at 145,113 tons.

Dogharoun Border Terminal is able to deliver up to 1,500 tons of liquefied gas to tankers daily for exporting to Afghanistan.

MA/IRN83463483