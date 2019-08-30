Mes Sungun finishes 8th at Intercontinental Futsal Cup

In the 8th/9th place playoff match on Thursday, Iranian representative gained a 4-2 victory over Morocco’s Fath Sportif De Settat.

The Iranian team had suffered from two defeats against Spain’s ElPozo Murcia and Brazil’s Magnus Futsal in the Group C of the event.

In two semifinal matches on Saturday, Club Atletico Boca Juniors will face Barca and the defending champion Magnus Futsal will lock horns with SC Corinthians Paulista.

The 2019 edition of World Intercontinental Futsal Cup kicked off in Bangkok on Monday with nine best club teams from five continents in participation. Nine teams are divided into three groups with three teams each. The three group winners and the second best team among the groups have advanced to the semi-finals.

This is the 19th showing of the competition, which launched in 1997. The annual tournament is organized under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and returns to Thailand after it was first held in the Kingdom in 2018.

MAH/ISN 98060703824