Exports from Qom prov. hit $85mn in four months

Chairman of the provincial Industry, Mine and Trade Organization, Mahmoud Sijani, said rubber, metal, chemical products, copper wire, fuels, equipment, mechanical tools, artificial fibers and footwear were among the main products exported from the central province.

These products were mainly exported to Azerbaijan, Iraq, India, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the UAE and China, he noted.

The official added that some $132 million worth of goods were imported into the province during the same period, which included vehicles, equipment, electronic means and other items."

South Korea, China, Turkey, the UK, India, France, Italy, Iraq, the UAE and Afghanistan were the top exporters to Qom in the past four months.

In accordance with the envisaged program, exports of the Qom province will exceed $252 million this year.

There are currently 2,300 operational industrial facilities in Qom province.

MNA/IRN83418788