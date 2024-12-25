Turkish officer killed in Syria

Syrian sources announced that a Turkish officer was killed in clashes near Syria's Tishrin Dam.

The officer and one of his companions were killed when their vehicle was targeted by a Kornet missile.

This is the first news to be published regarding the deaths of Turkish troops in the recent developments in Syria.

Clashes between SDF forces and Turkish-backed groups have been ongoing for a week, under the direct supervision of Turkish officers, to seize control of strategic positions, including the Tishrin Dam on the Euphrates River.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government, clashes between various groups in Syria, including Turkish- and US-backed groups have intensified.

