Mes Sungun into semis of 2019 AFC Futsal Club C’ship

In a quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Mes Sungun came from behind to defeat the strong Lebanese team. The reigning champion will lock horns in the semis with the winners of a quarterfinal match between Port FC and AGMK FC.

“The quality of the matches have improved in this tournament. Countries like Japan and Lebanon have emphasized on futsal development. This year we were a bit unlucky because we lost two players to injuries. But we are happy with the results,” AFC quoted Mes Sungun head coach Esmaeil Taghipour as saying after the game.

The Iranian team overpowered Kuwait’s Kazma Sc 8-2 in its first match at the Group D of the event. It then gained a 5-0 victory over UAE’s Al-Dhafra Sports & Cultural Club before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to Japan’s Nagoya Oceans. Mes Sungun finished the group runner-up with six points.

The semifinal games will be held on Thursday while the final and 3rd place match are scheduled for Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

