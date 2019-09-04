  1. Economy
Exports hit fourfold higher than imports in five months

TEHRAN, Sep.4 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said Mon. that exports surpassed imports by fourfold in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that IRICA exported 60 million tons of products in the same period, adding, “in addition, 14 million tons of products were imported into the country.”

Turning to the goods discharged in IRICA, Mir-Ashrafi added, “IRICA managed to discharge about two million tons of more products in the first five months of current year, showing a considerable hike as compared to the same period of last year.”

He put the volume of basic goods imported into the country in the same period at 7.9 million tons, the volume of which hit 9.6 million tons in last year’s corresponding period.

