Iran’s Mes falls short of Brazil’s Magnus in 2019 World Intercontinental Futsal Cup

The 2019 edition of World Intercontinental Futsal Cup kicked off in Bangkok Futsal Arena today with nine best club teams from five continents in participation.

In the opening match on Monday, Mes Sengun conceded a defeat to Magnus Futsal despite displaying an eye-catching futsal quality.

“We didn’t deserve defeat in this match and we should have won. Two or three of our shots hit the post and their keeper also saved many of our good opportunities. We had worked on our shots but we didn’t find the net. Although we lost the match, we thank God for being able to show our quality and be a worthy representative for Iran and Asia,” Farhad Fakhim, the Iranian team’s captain, said after the match against Magnus.

Iran’s representative, Mes Sungun booked a place at the event as the champion of 2018 Asian Futsal Club competition.

Mes has been seeded in Group C of the event along with Brazil’s Magnus Futsal, and Spain’s ElPozo Murcia. Iranian team’s next match will be held tomorrow against the Spanish team.

The World Intercontinental Futsal Cup Thailand 2019 is the 19th showing of the competition, which launched in 1997. The annual tournament is organized under the auspices of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and returns to Thailand after it was first held in the Kingdom in 2018.

Nine teams are divided into three groups with three teams each. The three group winners and the second best team among the groups will advance to the semi-finals with games arranged so as to preserve as many continents in the play as possible.

