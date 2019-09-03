  1. Economy
3 September 2019 - 12:28

Hormozgan customs export over $5bn worth of products in four months

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Head of Hormozgan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Khalil Ghasemi on Tue. said that $5.830 billion worth of products have been exported from provincial customs office in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – July 21), showing a significant 80 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He pointed to the major products exported from this southern province and said, “mineral oils, lubricants, bitumen materials, mineral waves, plastic and rubber materials, cast iron, steel, copper products were of the main products exported from Hormozgan province overseas in the same period.”

He went on to say that all the aforementioned goods were exported to the Persian Gulf littoral states, India, China and Thailand.

It is targeted that $9.6 billion worth of products will be exported from this province by the yearend (to end March 20, 2010), he added.

Ghassemi pointed to the high capacities and potentials of Hormozgan province in the field of exports and added, “we are trying to boom small ports of this province in order to spur exports and export activities in the current year (started March 21, 2019).

