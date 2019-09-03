Hormozgan customs export over $5bn worth of products in four months

He pointed to the major products exported from this southern province and said, “mineral oils, lubricants, bitumen materials, mineral waves, plastic and rubber materials, cast iron, steel, copper products were of the main products exported from Hormozgan province overseas in the same period.”

He went on to say that all the aforementioned goods were exported to the Persian Gulf littoral states, India, China and Thailand.

It is targeted that $9.6 billion worth of products will be exported from this province by the yearend (to end March 20, 2010), he added.

Ghassemi pointed to the high capacities and potentials of Hormozgan province in the field of exports and added, “we are trying to boom small ports of this province in order to spur exports and export activities in the current year (started March 21, 2019).

MA/IRN83462768